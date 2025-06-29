Jharkhand Rains: 162 Students Rescued from Flooded Residential School in Jamshedpur (Watch Video)

Jamshedpur, Jharkhand (June 29, 2025): At least 162 students were rescued on Sunday from Lav Kush Residential School in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district after heavy rain flooded the building overnight. The school, located at Pandarsoli along the Haldipokhar-Kowali Road, was submerged following intense rainfall that began late Saturday. According to the reports, teachers quickly moved the students to the rooftop where they remained overnight as floodwaters filled the school. Police officers and fire brigade teams were alerted around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday.

PHOTO | Jamshedpur, Jharkhand: 162 students were rescued earlier today who were trapped in inundated residential school after heavy rain in the region.



Boats were deployed to carry out the rescue operation. Although the National Disaster Response Force was requisitioned, local police teams completed the evacuation before the force arrived. Kowali police station Officer-in-Charge Dhananjay Paswan reportedly said the single-story school building was completely submerged. The school has been closed until further notice.

Following the rescue, local students were sent home. The district administration arranged transportation for others to return to their homes in Dumaria, Ghatshila, Musabani, and Jamshedpur.

मौसम विभाग द्वारा राज्य के जिलों में कुछ दिनों तक भारी बारिश की चेतावनी दी गयी है। आपदा प्रबंधन विभाग और सभी जिला प्रशासन, मौसम विभाग एवं अन्य एजेंसियों के साथ निरंतर समन्वय स्थापित कर अलर्ट मोड पर रहते हुए आमजन को हर परिस्थिति में मदद पहुंचाने का कार्य करें। — Hemant Soren (@HemantSorenJMM) June 29, 2025

Chief Minister Hemant Soren has asked disaster management officials and district administrations to be on alert. "The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the state's districts for the next few days. The Disaster Management Department and all district administrations should maintain constant coordination with the Meteorological Department and other agencies, remain on alert mode, and work to provide assistance to the public in every situation," Soren's post read.