Jharkhand Assembly Election 2024: PM Modi Accuses JMM and Congress of Betraying Adivasi Interests During Rally

Ranchi, Nov 4 Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a mega rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, slammed the Congress, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), labelling them as "anti-Adivasi." Accusing the parties of disrespecting country’s Adivasi community, PM Modi highlighted their disregard for India's first female Adivasi President.

Addressing a huge gathering in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa area, PM Modi stated, "History stands as a proof of how the British were uprooted from Kolhan. Today, Kolhan is determined to uproot the corrupt JMM government.” He prophesied that BJP will be next to form government in the state..

"This is my second rally here, and from the enthusiasm I see, I can confidently say that BJP will form the government with record-breaking seats." PM Modi underscored the BJP's commitment to Jharkhand, invoking a popular slogan that has gained traction among the masses: "Roti, beti aur maati ki pukaar, Jharkhand me BJP-NDA sarkar," affirming that if the NDA assumes power, it will focus on addressing local demands symbolised by "Roti, Beti, Maati" (livelihood, daughters, and land).

He praised the BJP's historical role in advancing Adivasi rights, stating, "When the BJP first formed a government at the Centre, it was under Atal Bihari Vajpayee's leadership that Adivasis were granted their own states, Jharkhand and Chhattisgarh. For the past decade, we have tirelessly advocated for Adivasi demands nationally and globally."

The Prime Minister contrasted BJP's pro-Adivasi approach with the Congress, RJD, and JMM, accusing them of being "anti-Adivasi" forces. "No one has been a bigger enemy to the Adivasi community than Congress and RJD," he asserted, urging young people to remember the Gua Goli Kand incident of the 1980s, where Adivasis were reportedly oppressed and even shot at under the Congress government in Bihar for demanding statehood for Jharkhand. Continuing his critique, PM Modi claimed that RJD leaders once vowed that Jharkhand would only be formed "over their dead bodies."

"Now the JMM is aligned with the RJD, which resisted Jharkhand's formation from the start. No party has been a bigger enemy of Jharkhand than the Congress and RJD," he noted.

The Prime Minister also highlighted that the Congress, with "Adivasi blood on its hands," is now supporting JMM, illustrating what he described as the "betrayal" of Adivasi aspirations by these alliances.

The Prime Minister pointed out that, unlike the Congress, the BJP has appointed Adivasi leaders to top positions, including President Droupadi Murmu, Chhattisgarh's Vishnu Deo Sai and Union Minister Savitri Thakur. He noted that the BJP-led NDA was responsible for giving India its first female Adivasi President.

"Even when we chose an Adivasi woman as the President of India, these Congress leaders opposed it," he said, underlining BJP's commitment to empowering the Adivasi community. PM Modi also accused the Congress, JMM, and RJD of repeatedly "insulting" the Adivasi community, citing the dismissal of Champai Soren from the Chief Minister post as a direct affront to Adivasis.

