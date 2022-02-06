Jharkhand reports 449 fresh COVID-19 infections, 2 deaths in last 24 hrs

Jharkhand reported 449 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department on Saturday.

With this, the total COVID cases reported in the state reached 4,31,252 including 2,787 active cases.

With 715 recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the recovery tally in the state mounted to 4,23,155.

However, with the addition of the new fatalities, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 5,310.

As many as 47,402 samples were tested for the presence of the virus in the last 24 hours. A total of 2,01,02,269 samples have been tested in the state so far.

( With inputs from ANI )

