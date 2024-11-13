Jharkhand: Residents of Chuglu village in Gumla boycott voting over poor roads, civic amenities

New Delhi, Nov 13 The residents of Chuglu village in Gumla Assembly constituency boycotted the polling on Wednesday to protest against poor roads, streets and other civic amenities. They are frustrated over lack of basic and essential infrastructure in their villages. Sharing their angst and disappointment with polling officials, they explained that their repeated appeals to the administration for basic amenities, such as roads and bridges, went heard.

Residents said they have approached local administrative officials and representatives multiple times, only to receive empty promises. Angered by the government's negligence, the villagers decided to send a strong message through their election boycott. The news of polling boycott by over hundred villagers created panic in the administration. It was only after assurances and intervention by Gumla's Deputy Commissioner that the villagers agreed to relent.

Following news of the boycott, the local police station in-charge and Circle Officer (CO) arrived at the village, attempting to mediate and persuade villagers to participate in the vote. They facilitated a phone conversation between the villagers and the Deputy Commissioner, who assured the community that the district administration would take immediate steps to address their issues. After over two hours, the villagers agreed to cast their ballots, and voting resumed.

In a conversation with the Deputy Commissioner, village resident Pawan Kerketta shared how the village, surrounded by rivers, suffers from severe connectivity issues. "The lack of roads and bridges makes daily commute arduous, especially for schoolchildren who struggle to reach their school. Additionally, our village lacks fundamental facilities like Anganwadi centres and public healthcare services."

A temporary solution was agreed as part of which villagers submitted a formal letter outlining their needs. It has been forwarded to the district administration through the Circle Officer. The Deputy Commissioner pledged to visit the village after polling hours to inspect conditions firsthand and vowed to prioritise development initiatives for Chuglu.

Meanwhile, the elections for polling across 43 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand are underway in the first phase. Till 9 AM, the highest voter turnout was recorded in Simdega seat, at 15.09 per cent, followed by Ranchi, at 12.06 per cent, and Seraikela-Kharsawan, at 14.62 per cent.

On an average, nearly 13.04 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 AM in 43 assembly constituencies.

