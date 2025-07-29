Jharkhand Road Accident: 5 Kanwariyas Killed, Several Injured After Bus Collides With Gas Cylinder Vehicle in Deoghar

At least five Kanwariyas were killed and several were injured in a road accident in Jharkhand's Deoghar on Tuesday morning, July 29. The accident took place when a bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a vehicle transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest under Mohanpur police station limits around 4.30 am.

"At least five persons were killed and many injured when a 32-seater bus carrying Kanwariyas collided with a truck transporting gas cylinders near Jamuniya forest in Mohanpur police station in Deoghar," Inspector General (Dumka Zone) Shailendra Kumar Sinha told the news agency PTI.

Casualties may increase as the condition of many of the injured are serious. The district administration has been alerted and the injured were being rushed to nearby hospitals and primary health centres. Traffic deputy SP Laxman Prasad, however, said at least nine people have lost their lives in the accident and the injured are being sent to hospitals.