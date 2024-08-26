Jharkhand Road Accident: 5 Killed, Several Injured As Truck Overturns in Hazaribag

Five people were killed and several others injured after a truck on which they were travelling overturned in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Sunday evening, August 25.

The accident happened around 6.30 pm in the Charhi police station area. While four people died on the spot, one person succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Also Read | Two killed in J&K road accident.

Labourers were travelling in the truck with materials for setting up a pandal, Bishnugarh SDPO BN Prasad said. The truck overturned after hitting a median, he said