Jharkhand: ₹3 Lakh Worth of Fake Khoya and Paneer Illegally Transported from Bihar by Bus Seized

In a decisive crackdown on food adulteration, the Ramgarh Food Safety Department seized fake khoya (a dairy product used in sweets) and paneer worth approximately ₹3 lakh. The adulterated food items were being transported illegally by buses from Bihar to Ranchi. According to officials, the action was taken during a special inspection drive led by Food Safety Officer Deepshri Srivastava. “On the instructions of the Deputy Food Safety Officer, we conducted an inspection campaign. Action was taken against adulterated food items being brought by buses from Bihar,” Srivastava said.

Ramgarh, Jharkhand: The Ramgarh Food Safety Department seized fake khoya and paneer worth ₹3 lakh being transported from Bihar to Ranchi by bus. Three buses were fined for illegally transporting food items. pic.twitter.com/1ughDCwe6x — IANS (@ians_india) June 2, 2025

During the operation, three buses were caught transporting these food items without proper licenses or safety compliance. The authorities imposed penalties on all three for violating food safety regulations. The seized khoya and paneer samples are suspected to be made from synthetic or non-edible materials. They have been sent to a laboratory for testing to confirm the level of adulteration and potential health risks. This incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of food products reaching consumers, especially during festive and wedding seasons when the demand for dairy products increases sharply. Officials have assured the public that regular inspections will continue and strict action will be taken against those involved in the supply of adulterated food.

Last week, In Gorakhpur, food safety officials raided multiple unauthorized paneer production units, seizing and destroying 2,500 kilograms of adulterated paneer and 800 litres of milk used in its production. According to the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the products contained harmful substances, including synthetic colours and saccharin, an artificial sweetener banned in certain food products. Officials have collected over 10 samples. In a separate operation in Gautam Buddha Nagar, officials busted two illegal bottled water plants, seizing 13,076 litres of fake packaged drinking water. These bottling units were operating without FSSAI licenses and were found using counterfeit labels mimicking the branding of popular bottled water brand Bisleri, including its distinctive design and colour scheme.