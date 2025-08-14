Jharkhand Sadar Murder Case: Court Sentences Rajdev Pal, Wife to Life for Father’s Killing

The Sadar Police Station murder case in Palamu district, Jharkhand, has attracted widespread attention due to its shocking nature. On Wednesday, the District and Additional Sessions Judge of Daltonganj delivered a historic verdict in the case (Case No. 42/2024). The court sentenced the accused, Rajdev Pal, and his wife, Manju Devi, to life imprisonment for allegedly strangling Rajdev’s father, the late Sagar Mahto. In addition, the court imposed a fine of ₹25,000 on each of them. According to the order, failure to pay the fine would result in an extra year of rigorous imprisonment for both individuals.

The tragic incident took place on May 9, 2024, in Kaudiya, Tinkonia Tola, under Sadar Police Station in Palamu. The complainant, Ramdev Pal, who is the younger brother of the accused, filed a written complaint alleging that his elder brother and sister-in-law conspired and executed the murder of their father, Sagar Mahto, by strangulation. Following the complaint, a detailed investigation was launched to examine the circumstances of the crime, gather evidence, and interrogate suspects, ensuring that the law took its course without delay.

The investigation team included Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar Munda, Shyamjay Kumar Singh, and other officers from Palamu district and Sadar Police Station. Their thorough probe helped establish the guilt of the accused beyond doubt. With the verdict now delivered, Rajdev Pal and Manju Devi will spend the rest of their lives in prison, reflecting the severity of the crime. The case has sent shockwaves across the district, highlighting the commitment of law enforcement to ensure justice is served for heinous crimes against family members.