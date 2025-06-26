Jharkhand Shocker: Man Accused of Killing Wife Beaten to Death by In-Laws

In order to take revenge in-laws allegedly beats a 30-year-old man to death as he was accused of killing his wife (their daughter). This incident took place in Giridih district and this incident occurred at late on Wednesday in Lukaiya village under Mufassily police station area. As per the police reports husband and wife got engaged into altercation over family dispute. In fit of range man allegedly stabbed her to death, an officer said.

Chotelal Hansda and his wife, Meena Murmu, 25, were found dead in Giridih. According to Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Jeetwahan Oraon, Hansda, who had been married to Murmu for about eight years, visited his in-laws' home to bring her back after she had been staying there due to a strained relationship.

On Wednesday night, the couple had an altercation, and Hansda allegedly stabbed Murmu to death. He was then caught by Murmu's family and local villagers and beaten to death. Police recovered both bodies for post-mortem examinations, and an investigation is underway.