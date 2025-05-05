Jharkhand: Shopkeeper Shot Dead at Point-Blank Range in Broad Daylight in Sahibganj; Disturbing CCTV Footage Emerges

A shopkeeper was shot dead at point-blank range in broad daylight in Sahibganj district of Jharkhand. The deceased has been identified as Sanjeev Kumar. The incident occurred in the Nagar police station area. The CCTV footage of the incident went viral on the social media sites. The police have begun scanning CCTV footage from the area and have launched a thorough investigation.

According to officials, Sanjeev Kumar was sitting at his shop when two miscreants on a motorcycle arrived. Both had their faces covered — one with a black scarf and the other with a red one. After stopping the bike, the man wearing the black scarf asked Sanjeev his name. As soon as Sanjeev responded, the miscreant shot him in the chest. The sound of gunfire caused panic among nearby shopkeepers, and many closed their shutters immediately.

A disturbing viral video shows the shopkeeper at what appears to be a cash counter, with other customers seen around him. A man with his face covered in a black cloth shoots the shopkeeper at close range and then flees. The victim gets up from his seat and tries to run after them, but collapses inside the shop due to his injuries.

DSP Vijay Kumar Kushwaha stated that the investigation is underway and the culprits will be arrested soon. Following the incident, chaos broke out in Sanjeev’s family. He is survived by a son and a daughter. The local community is gripped by anger and fear over the incident. The police have increased security in the area and have launched raids to track down the accused.