Jharkhand: Teachers Accused of Collecting Money for Salary Clearance Suspended in Chaibasa

Jharkhand: Three teachers got suspended for allegedly collecting money from other colleagues in pretext of facilitating payment of their pending salaries and dues. This incident took place, Jharkhand’s Chaibasa in West Singhbhum district on friday, September 10,2025. After fraud came to light, District Education Officer Tony Premraj Topoo said the suspended tutors from three schools had misled others and collected money on the pretext of facilitating payment of their pending Salaries and dues.

Toppo told PTI that preliminary investigations suggest the accused teachers collected approximately Rs 35 to 40 lakh. While bank transaction details are available, the investigation is ongoing to determine the amount paid in cash. The suspension was effected on the order of West Singhbhum Deputy Commissioner Chandan Kumar, an official statement said.

Following the Deputy Commissioner's recommendation, the DEO immediately suspended all three teachers under the Jharkhand Government Servant Rule (Classification, Control and Appeal), 2016.