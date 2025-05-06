Jharkhand to conduct civil defence mock drill at six locations tomorrow

Ranchi, May 6 Six cities in Jharkhand, including the state capital Ranchi, will participate in a nationwide civil defence mock drill on Wednesday.

The exercise is being conducted at over 244 locations across the country on the directive of the Union Home Ministry as part of heightened security measures following the terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 innocent civilians were killed.

In addition to Ranchi, mock drills will be held in Jamshedpur, Bokaro, Godda, Sahibganj, and Gomia.

According to official sources, each location will have a different schedule for the drill.

The exercise will include various critical activities such as the sounding of air raid sirens and training of citizens and students in essential civil defence techniques.

These drills aim to prepare the public to respond effectively in the event of a terror attack or other emergencies.

A key feature of the drill will be a "crash blackout," during which the electricity supply will be deliberately cut in designated areas to simulate complete darkness.

This is intended to test emergency protocols designed to shield urban areas and infrastructure from potential enemy aerial surveillance or attacks.

Personnel from Jharkhand Police, Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP), and other security agencies are expected to conduct evacuation exercises in schools, colleges, offices, and public places, especially in sensitive zones.

Sources indicate that the recent directives from the Home Ministry and high-level security reviews suggest India may be preparing for a forceful military response to the Pahalgam attack.

The issue is also reported to have been discussed with senior political leaders, including the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

The government has already taken a series of stringent measures against Pakistan in the aftermath of the Pahalgam incident.

Security experts have emphasised the importance of preparedness in the event of panic and war. They say the signal must be sent to Pakistan that India is prepared to any eventuality.

Civilians must know how to react during air raids – turning off lights, moving to shelters, and preparing essential supplies, they say.

