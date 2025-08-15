Jharkhand Tragedy: 3 Brothers Among 4 Suffocated to Death in Septic Tank in Garhwa

Garhwa, Jharkhand (August 15, 2025): Four people died after suffocating in a septic tank in Nawada village near Garhwa district on Friday. According to the reports, the accident occurred while workers were opening the setting of a newly built septic tank. According to the reports, the victims include three brothers; Ajay Chaudhary (50), Chandrashekhar Chaudhary (42) and Raju Shekhar Chaudhary (55) and Maltoo Ram, also from the village.

According to the media reports, Maltoo Ram entered the tank first but did not come out. Raju Shekhar Chaudhary went in to check on him and got trapped. Ajay and Chandrashekhar Chaudhary also entered one by one and could not escape.

Villagers rescued all four and took them to Garhwa Sadar Hospital. Doctors declared them dead. The police took the bodies into custody for post-mortem.