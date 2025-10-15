Jharkhand Tragedy: Student Dies After Principal Scolds, Slaps Her for Wearing Slippers to School

Jharkhand: In tragic incident female student died after she got scolded in school for not following the rules. According to the information, on September 15 when a student named Divya Kumari came to school wearing slippers instead of shoes. Principal Draupadi Minj was very angry about this. Citing the rules, she said that slippers were not part of the school's dress code. After that, the principal shouted at the student and slapped her for violating the rules.

Initially, the student seemed fine, but later she became depressed and was admitted in hospital for the treatment in Daltongan. Later she was sent to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences in Ranchi, where she died during treatment on Tuesday (October 14). Following which girl's parents filed a complaint accusing school principal at the Bargarh police station. Villagers blocked the main road with her body and raised slogans against the school management.

Following Divya's death, there is a demand for the arrest of the principal. Police and district administration officials reached the spot and appealed to the protesters to stop protesting and assured them that action will be taken against the culprit. School principal has refused to comment on the matter. (With PTI inputs)