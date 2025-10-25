Jharkhand Tragedy: Two Minors Drown in River After Chhath Puja Ritual Preparations in Sahebganj

Jharkhand: Chhath Puja rituals have began from today and will continue for next three days. During this festival, devotees take holy dip in river and pray sun god. In shocking turn of events, while performing this ritual two, teenagers drowned in the Ganga in Jharkhand’s Sahibganj district.

According to PTI incident took place on Friday evening when Sanjay Choudhary (17) and Om Mahaldar (14) went to make preparations for the ‘arghya’ (a ritual associated with Chhath festival) at the ghat under River Police Station limits in Taljhari block.

Two teenagers drowned in the river after entering it for a ritual bath at the ghat; a third was rescued. The search, led by River Police Station Officer-in-Charge Luv Kumar, was initially suspended on Friday night due to darkness but resumed Saturday morning.

Local divers recovered both bodies around 10:30 am, negating the need for the requested NDRF unit from Deoghar. The bodies were sent to Sahibganj Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. The four-day Chhath festival begins on Saturday.