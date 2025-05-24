Jharkhand: Two Maoists including Rs 10 lakh bounty holder killed in Latehar

Latehar, May 24 Two Maoists, including a top operative carrying a bounty of Rs 10 lakh, were killed in an encounter with police in the Ichwar forest area of Jharkhand’s Latehar district on Saturday morning, officials said.

One of the deceased has been identified as Pappu Lohara, a wanted Maoist with multiple cases against him across several police stations in the state.

The second has been identified as Prabhat Lohara. Both were associated with the banned outfit Jharkhand Sangharsh Mukti Morcha (JSMM).

Following specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of Maoists in the region, a joint team of police and security forces, led by Superintendent of Police (SP) Kumar Gaurav, launched a search operation early Saturday.

Around 8 a.m., the team came face to face with a group of armed Maoists in the Ichwar forest, leading to a fierce exchange of fire.

Two Maoists were killed in the gunfight, while several others managed to escape under the cover of the dense forest. A search operation is underway, with the area cordoned off.

Security personnel recovered a cache of arms and ammunition from the encounter site, including an AK-47 rifle and other Maoist items. Police believe the Maoist group had gathered to carry out a major attack in the region.

Pappu Lohara had previously been involved in several violent incidents. Notably, on September 28, 2021, his squad had clashed with security forces in the Salaiya forest of Latehar, resulting in the martyrdom of BSF Deputy Commandant Rajesh Kumar. One Maoist was also killed in that encounter.

This operation comes weeks after a major breakthrough on April 21 in Jharkhand, when eight Maoists -- including top commander Prayag Manjhi, who carried a Rs 1 crore reward -- were killed in an encounter in the Lugu hill area of Bokaro district.

The Jharkhand Police, along with central security forces, continue to intensify anti-Naxal operations across the state.

