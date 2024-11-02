Jharkhand: Welfare scheme beneficiaries root for ‘Modi Sarkar’

Ranchi, Nov 2 Away from hectic electioneering in poll-bound Jharkhand, a section of beneficiaries of Central welfare schemes in the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha-ruled state wants the next state government to improve their lives like the way it has been done by the “Modi Sarkar”.

“Brand Modi” seems to be much in demand among Jharkhand voters who claim they are aware of the distinct nature of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections but are still rooting for “Modi Sarkar”.

“We want Modi sarkar in Jharkhand,” said Sabita Devi from Palamu district, looking forward to a further expansion of centrally-funded welfare schemes which have improved the quality of their lives.

Clarifying that she understands the difference between state and Central governments, another woman told IANS: “We can’t help but praise the Modi government for changing our lives. There was no development in our area and we were a completely neglected area till the advent of Modi Sarkar at the Centre.”

Even if someone gives us Rs 1,000 or Rs 2,000 every month we will back PM Modi, said Asha Devi, indirectly referring to the newly-started financial assistance scheme ‘Jharkhand Mukhyamantri Maiyan Samman Yojna’ of the Hemant Soren government.

Ahead of the two-phase Assembly election on November 13 and 20, many beneficiaries of welfare schemes related to health, education and the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana for subsidised cooking gas claimed that they want “Modi Sarkar” in Jharkhand.

To a large extent, “Brand Modi” seems to draw its strength in Jharkhand from the free ration and shelter schemes.

Manorma Devi, another resident of Palamu, told IANS, “Modiji has already made us lakhpathi”, referring to the schemes for women-led self-help groups.

Central schemes for housing, roads and sewerage disposal seem to have left an impact on the minds of Jharkhand voters, raising their expectations from the state government to be elected in Assembly polls.

Anil Kumar Prajapati, a resident from Garhwa district, recalled the days of open defecation in their Bhagalpur village and said, “Households now have toilets and this has happened only due to the BJP-led Modi government.”

Describing his village as a hub of labourers, Prajapati said almost 90 per cent of residents have got a pucca shelter ever since the Modi government came to power.

“There were days when we used to think twice before going to the nearest town to fill petrol but today with the good roads it takes us just minutes to finish the task,” he said.

Shankar Prasad Gupta, also from the same village, said he was living in a mud hut before benefitting from the PM Awas Yojana and getting a home in a planned colony.

“A lot has been done for the poor,” he said.

Another resident from Garhwa district, Subhash Chandra Kashyap, recalled how all roads in the village have got concrete layers and all mud houses have been replaced by pucca houses.

While the ruling JMM-led INDIA bloc prepares to take on the challenge from the BJP and its allies in the Assembly elections, the perceived goodwill for the “Modi sarkar” may help the saffron party put up a good show.

The results of the election for picking the 81-member Assembly will be declared on November 23.

