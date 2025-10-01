Jharkhand: Women Beneficiaries Use Funds from Maiya Samman Yojana to Repair 1.5 km Road in Palamu

‘Maiya Samman Yojana’ flagship beneficiaries were praised for reconstructing a 1.5 km stretch of dilapidated road in Palamu district. For the repair works, they got financial aid under this scheme. The section that responsibly reconstructed the road was praised for its act. A group of 25 beneficiaries of the Maiya Samman Yojana took the initiative of fixing the dilapidated section of the road at Langditar Pichulia village under Chatarpur police station area. The 25 women contributed Rs 2,000 each out of the Rs 2,500 amount they get as a part of the scheme.

The officer-in-charge of Chatarpur police station, Prashant Prasad, said that the people of the village were finding it difficult to access the road due to its condition. Hence, the women took the matter into their hands and aided the repair work from the scheme money they received for their benefit. “The strong desire of the women to construct the road inspired other villagers too, who came forward to contribute,” Prasad said, reported PTI.

The women were praised by Deputy Commissioner of Palamu, Sameera S, for the initiative. “I welcome the good work done by these women, who contributed among themselves and constructed the road in the interest of the villagers,” she said, reported PTI.

The road construction project, initiated under the oversight of a committee set up by the group, was completed on September 29.

“One of the women beneficiaries shared that several villagers contributed by using their tractors to transport gravel and soil, while others offered commercial vehicles to move construction materials and equipment.”