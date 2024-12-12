Jharkhand's development foundation laid in 2019, now time to build: CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi, Dec 12 Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren addressed the Assembly on Thursday, stating that the coalition government formed in 2019 laid the foundation for the state's development, and now, it is time to build on that foundation.

Responding to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address, CM Soren highlighted the government's commitment to implementing tangible development across various sectors, including infrastructure, tourism, and employment generation.

He stated, "Our priority is to ensure visible development on the ground, not just in words. We are working for all sections of society."

The Chief Minister described the Governor's address as a white paper outlining the government's vision, priorities, and direction for Jharkhand's growth.

"Our government is not run from the secretariat alone; it is driven by the villages. Unless the rural economy improves, all-round development cannot be possible," he said.

Reflecting on Jharkhand's history, CM Soren paid tribute to the struggles that led to the state's formation.

He remarked, "This state was born from the sacrifices of many people who participated in the agitation for a separate state. Since its creation in 2000, it has faced numerous challenges. Before 2019, the state's progress was hindered, and many citizens suffered due to poverty and neglect. Farmers committed suicides, and people died with ration cards in their hands."

He also criticised attempts to destabilise his government since 2019 but vowed to fulfill the aspirations of Jharkhand's martyrs and agitators.

Discussing the state's socio-economic challenges, Soren said, "Jharkhand has long been labelled as one of the most backward states in the country, despite being home to major industries like Bokaro Steel Plant, HEC in Ranchi, and Sindri Fertilizer Factory. Even with such industrial establishments, the local people remained landless, displaced, and unemployed. Migration to other states became a necessity. This is a grave issue we are addressing."

Soren praised the state's progressive labour laws and spoke on what steps the government is taking to ensure the safety and welfare of workers, both within and outside Jharkhand.

Reiterating his government's developmental goals, Soren concluded, "We are committed to all-round development. Every day marks a new chapter in our progress. We have begun the journey, and we will accelerate it. I urge the Opposition to cooperate in this endeavour."

Following the Chief Minister's response, the House passed the Motion of Thanks to the Governor's address with a majority.

