Jharkhand’s historic Raj Bhavan Garden opens to public, huge crowds gather on day one

Ranchi, Feb 6 The sprawling garden of Jharkhand’s historic Raj Bhavan in Ranchi has been opened to the public from Thursday to February 12. On the first day itself, a large number of visitors, especially schoolchildren, flocked to witness its breathtaking beauty.

The garden, spread over 52 acres, boasts 400 varieties of roses, over 20,000 seasonal flowering plants, and a rich collection of medicinal and rare trees. Visitors entered through gate no 2 after a security check, and were eager to capture photos, videos, and selfies amidst the scenic surroundings.

Adding to its charm are British-era tanks, an artificial octopus, waterfalls, Sohrai paintings on the walls, a MIG-21 aircraft, a giant Charkha, and monuments dedicated to Jharkhand’s major freedom fighters.

The Raj Bhavan Garden is open to the public annually between January and February for a week to ten days. In 2024, a record 2,70,530 visitors explored its breathtaking landscape.

Built during British rule in 1930, the Raj Bhavan was completed in 1931 at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. During that time, Ranchi served as the summer capital of Bihar, and British architect Sadlow Ballard designed the Raj Bhavan and its gardens. Since then, the garden has been continuously developed and expanded.

The Raj Bhavan Garden is divided into multiple sections, each named after eminent personalities. The Ashok Udyan features the largest lawn, showcasing hundreds of rose varieties.

President Droupadi Murmu unveiled statues of Swami Vivekananda and Jharkhand’s legendary freedom fighters, including Gaya Munda, Jatra Tana Bhagat, Telanga Kharia, Nilambar-Pitambar, Sido-Kanhu, Tilka Manjhi, Diva-Kisun, Veer Budhu Bhagat, and Param Vir Chakra awardee Albert Ekka in the Murti Udyan section in September 2023.

Buddha Udyan is a peaceful section featuring a greenhouse. Phool Jhano Garden is known for its musical fountains.

Mahatma Gandhi Aushadhi Udyan is a dedicated area in the southern part of the Raj Bhavan with a diverse collection of medicinal plants, herbs, and spices, including rudraksha, kalpataru, yellow bamboo, cardamom, and fruit-bearing trees.

With its lush green lawns, vibrant floral corridors, fountains, benches, and illuminated pathways, the Raj Bhavan Garden continues to be a major attraction, offering a delightful experience to nature lovers and history enthusiasts alike.

