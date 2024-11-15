Jharkhand's land for which Birsa Munda sacrificed his life is under threat from infiltrators: Shivraj

Deoghar (Jharkhand), Nov 15 Union Agriculture Minister and election in-charge of Jharkhand Shivraj Singh Chouhan has raised concerns over the sorry state of the state, claiming that the land for which Dharti Aaba Birsa Munda sacrificed his life is once again under threat.

Speaking at a press conference here on Friday, he asserted that infiltrators are encroaching on the water, forests, and land that belong to the tribal communities.

He also emphasised that the identity and dignity of tribal women are being compromised.

Chouhan remarked, "This election in Jharkhand is not merely about forming or toppling a government; it is a fight to protect the land, daughters, and livelihood of the people of Jharkhand."

Referring to a statement made by the Congress party’s state in-charge, who allegedly promised to provide gas cylinders to infiltrators at a subsidized rate of Rs 450 if elected, Chouhan said, "This statement clearly shows that infiltrators are indeed present in Jharkhand and are being treated as a vote bank. Despite this, Congress leaders continue to dismiss concerns about infiltration."

He further accused the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), Congress, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), which are part of the current state government, of facilitating the settlement of infiltrators and even aiding them in obtaining Aadhaar cards and other documents.

Chouhan claimed that intelligence reports from the state's own agencies have confirmed these activities, yet no action has been taken.

"I challenge the JMM and Congress -- how is it not treason to provide facilities and settle infiltrators on Indian soil? Are they in alliance with those who usurp the land belonging to the tribal communities? Has the Congress and INDI alliance made a pact with illegal infiltrators for votes? We demand answers," he stated.

Chouhan also paid tribute to Birsa Munda on his 150th birth anniversary, thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for ensuring that Munda's legacy is honoured as Tribal Pride Day. He drew parallels between Munda’s resistance against the British and the current situation, alleging that today, infiltrators are seizing the land, resources, and dignity of the tribals.

He claimed that dozens of Santhal villages have been renamed as "Jamaitola," questioning how such changes occurred and accusing the JMM and Congress of protecting the infiltrators.

"The BJP stands firm in its commitment -- foreign infiltrators will not be allowed to remain on Indian soil, especially in Jharkhand. We will enact laws to reclaim the tribal lands. The Congress and INDI alliance's stance is fundamentally anti-India, and we must stay vigilant against such forces. If not now, then never," he urged.

Chouhan concluded by stating that if the NDA alliance comes to power, they will systematically expel infiltrators from Jharkhand.

