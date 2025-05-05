Jharkhand’s Rekha Devi counts the benefits of PM Ujjwala Yojana, thanks PM Modi

Ranchi, May 5 Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), since its launch nine years ago, is bringing a big and decisive change in the lives of women across the country, particularly those belonging to the disadvantaged class.

Rekha Devi, a resident of Jhumri Tilaiya in Koderma district of Jharkhand, is one of the millions of beneficiaries whose life has changed dramatically with this scheme.

Today, Rekha Devi and her family are living a smoke-free and healthy life as the LPG cylinders have brought a sea-change in their lifestyle. Earlier, they used to cook meals on firewood and coal, but now that has been replaced with clean fuel.

The plume of smoke, which once enveloped their house during food-cooking, has been replaced with LPG cylinders.

Sharing her experience with IANS, Rekha Devi told IANS that after marriage, she had to cook amidst the smoke for many years, but the Central government’s PM Ujjwala Yojana has changed it all.

“Under this scheme, we are getting cooking gas. It has not only relieved us of smoke but also save time to cook meals,” she said.

“We are very thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the scheme. This has completely changed our lives,” she added.

Her husband, Swarth Rajak, who works in a dry cleaning store, also said that their life has seen a remarkable change after the launch of PMUY.

Rekha's daughter Sejal, speaking to IANS, explained how the gas cylinders brought happiness and prosperity to their home.

“Earlier, many times we had to go to school without eating food and without taking a lunchbox, but now this does not happen,” she said.

“After getting the gas connection, everyone's health in the house has started to improve,” she said.

--IANS

