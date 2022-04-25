Jignesh Mevani granted bail by Kokrajhar court in Assam, over defamatory tweets on Modi

The Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar granted bail to Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Monday. He was arrested by the Assam Police from Gujarat’s Banaskantha district last week. He was produced at the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Assam’s Kokrajhar district Sunday. The local court had then reserved the judgment on his bail petition for Monday, and sent Mevani to judicial custody for a day.

Mevani was arrested last Wednesday in connection to an allegedly defamatory tweet against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and was taken to Guwahati by flight on Thursday morning. He was then taken by road to Kokrajhar district, where a local court had sent him to police custody for three days.

