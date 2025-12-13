'Jihad' being deliberately exploited: IMCR chief Mohammad Adeeb backs Madani's remarks

New Delhi, Dec 13 Indian Muslims for Civil Rights (IMCR) Chairman and former MP Mohammad Adeeb on Saturday said that the concept of jihad is being "deliberately exploited" by some individuals, while drawing parallels with the teachings of the Mahabharata.

His remarks come against the backdrop of a political firestorm over Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind (JUH) president Maulana Mahmood Madani's recent statement that the concept of 'jihad' is significant not only for Muslims but for the entire nation, adding that it should be included in school education so that children understand its meaning and purpose.

In an interview with IANS, Adeeb asserted that 'jihad' means to "fight injustice", and the teachings of Lord Krishna in the Mahabharata are also an "example" of what 'jihad' means.

He also mentioned the meeting of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) delegation with Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and said that the Minister assured action on the issues related to Waqf properties registrations.

Adeeb also spoke on the Delhi terror blast case, the film 'Dhurandhar', suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir, etc.

The following are the excerpts from the interview:

IANS: What do you think about Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani's highly-criticised 'jihad' remarks?

Mohammad Adeeb: The problem is that in this country, the meaning of 'jihad' has been deliberately exploited. Through the media and the government, a narrative has been created that jihad means killing and violence. Maulana Madani has explained, with strong reasoning, the true meaning of jihad and countered attempts to malign it. Jihad is a pure concept; it means raising one's voice against injustice and helping the oppressed.

In Hinduism, what did Krishna tell Arjuna? He said, 'Strike them, stop them.' So does that mean it's permissible in the Hindu religion to kill one's uncles and cousins? We have never said that. Krishna had told Arjun to fight against injustice; this is jihad. The way the concept of jihad was distorted in the country -- land jihad, love jihad -- is very wrong.

IANS: In the Delhi terror blast case, the authorities have arrested several Kashmiri doctors and also taken action against Al Falah University. What do you have to say about this?

Mohammad Adeeb: In the view of the recent Delhi terror blast, Muslims of the country are being targeted. We accept what the government has stated so far, that those arrested were the doctors involved in the terror attack. If it is a terrorist attack, then the perpetrators should be punished most severely.

However, shutting down a university on this basis, a university which the government itself established, and having the medical council cancel its licence within 24 hours, what kind of justice is this? Students in their third, fourth, and fifth years of medical studies have had their lives upended in a single day.

Many terror attack cases show that after 15 or even 20 years, the Supreme Court or High Courts say that the accused is not guilty, but by then 16-20 years of that person's life are gone. A bomb blast happened, people were killed, so who was actually responsible?. This is done by the security agencies to show that their work is done.

A terrorist attack is usually planned over a long time; it doesn't happen suddenly. Authorities should take time and catch the real culprits at the right moment. Punish the real criminals with the strictest possible punishment. But because of overreaction, conviction rates remain very low.

IANS: The AIMPLB delegation met Union Minister Kiren Rijiju regarding the Waqf property registration issues. What was the outcome of the meeting?

Mohammad Adeeb: I was also part of that delegation. We presented our issues and grievances in detail. I am happy that the minister listened to us very carefully, treated us with respect, and assured us that he would make efforts in this direction. There was also a discussion on extending the deadline.

There is a good thing with this government that if you present your views, then they do acknowledge your problems. We hope that Rijiju, who himself is from a minority community, will take action in this direction. We had raised our voice against the Waqf Amendment Bill; however, it was eventually passed. But there are several problems within the Act, and we would want them to change.

IANS: A film, 'Dhurandhar', has been released exposing Pakistan's role in the 26/11 terror attacks. However, some are opposing the release of the film. What is your take on this?

Mohammad Adeeb: This has become a spectacle of films, and you keep asking us (Muslim leaders) about Pakistan. We have never accepted Pakistan, so why are we being linked to it? You (government) trade with Pakistan, espionage cases related to Pakistan keep coming out, people were caught just a few days ago, who were they? Yet abuses are directed at us. We are so opposed to Pakistan that families were divided, relatives were separated, and all contact was cut off. So what connection do we have with Pakistan?

However, unfortunately, today the elections in this country are held on how much one party can harass a single community. The politics of hatred is spreading in India.

Next year, Bengal is going to have elections, and the preparations have started now. One person (referring to suspended Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir) stood up and said that he would build the Babri Masjid. How is Babur related to Indian Muslims? Babur came to loot the Indians? Why is a mosque being built in his name?

