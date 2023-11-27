Jilted lover kills UP woman on busy road, later consumes poison

Kanpur, Nov 27 A jilted lover allegedly hacked his 20-year-old girlfriend to death in broad daylight and then ended his own life by consuming poison, in Bilhaur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur.

The incident occurred at Rana flyover on the GT Road highway on Sunday when the woman was on her way to her sister’s place on a motorcycle with the latter’s husband and their ten-year-old son.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, West, Vijay Dhul, said that one Shanno Kashyap, 20, daughter of Luv Kush Kashyap of Gadanpur Aahar village, was going to her sister’s house when her former boyfriend waylaid them.

As soon as they reached Rana flyover, Suresh Kumar, 26, came on a bike and rammed into them, causing them to fall on the road. Without any warning, he began to punch Shanno in the face and then hit her with an axe and a knife causing grievous injuries in her neck and head,” the official said.

The woman was rushed to a community health centre, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival.

Her brother-in-law and nephew were also injured in the incident.

Later, when police launched a manhunt for Suresh, he was found lying unconscious frothing at his mouth in the Poora village forest area near the GT Road highway.

He was admitted to a nearby CHC, from where he was referred to Lala Lajpat Rai Hospital in a critical condition. He died later.

Police said that the two were in a relationship but had parted ways later. However, Suresh began to harass the woman when her parents fixed her marriage with another man.

Further action will be taken on the basis of a complaint from the woman’s family, said ACP Ajay Dwivedi.

--IANS

