Jilted SP out to play spoiler to Cong in MP; BSP, GGP to split anti-BJP votes

Lucknow, Oct 22 In view of the assembly elections of five states being held before the Lok Sabha elections, differences among the political parties of the INDIA bloc have come to the fore.

Expressing displeasure over not sharing seats with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, SP has fielded its candidates on many seats in Madhya Pradesh. In the last assembly elections, the candidates of SP and BSP had lost by very small margins at many places. If this time they bridge that gap, then Congress' dream of forming government in Madhya Pradesh may be shattered.

Political experts say that SP is making all efforts to defeat Congress along with BJP in the election battle of Madhya Pradesh. In the absence of alliance with Congress, SP has so far declared 33 candidates for the 230-seat Madhya Pradesh Assembly.

In 2018 assembly poll in Madhya Pradesh, Congress had to suffer loss on many seats due to SP being in the electoral fray. This time also SP is fighting alone. Congress has aspired to include BSP in the INDIA bloc. But in Madhya Pradesh, BSP and Gondwana Ganatantra Party (GGP) are contesting together.

BSP is fielding its candidates on 178 seats and GGP on 52 seats. BSP had won two seats here in 2018. One of them had joined BJP. In the last assembly elections, BSP had entered Madhya Pradesh via Bhind and Morena.

In 2018, BSP candidate stood second in Pohari with about 32 per cent votes. At the same time, BSP stood third in Karera. Political experts say that BSP is the first choice of rebel leaders because it has a solid vote bank.

Madhya Pradesh BSP State President Ramakant Pippal says, “This time our party is contesting elections on 178 seats in MP. This time government will not be formed without BSP.”

Regarding the alliance of SP and Congress, he said, “This is the character of these people. SP does not have any support base here. This time BSP will also increase good seats. Ramji Gautam is the state in-charge and is engaged in campaigning. Akash Anand is also there. Sister (Mayawati) will also hold many rallies. This will create an atmosphere.”

A senior leader of Samajwadi Party said, “Even though SP is somewhat weaker than Congress in Madhya Pradesh. But there are some areas and some seats where we had achieved very good margins in the last elections. For example, there are Paraswada, Balaghat and Gurh seats where our party came second and third.”

“We were at second position in Niwari. Apart from this, our vote bank is fine in the areas adjacent to UP. That is why the party also has hope from this area. SP's best performance was in 2003 and before that in 1998,” the SP leader claimed.

As per the data of Madhya Pradesh Election Commission, SP had won maximum seven candidates here in 2003. Before that, in the 1998 assembly elections also, four of their candidates had reached the assembly after winning the elections. After that, in 2008 and 2018, one candidate each won the election.

Angry over not reaching an agreement with Congress in Madhya Pradesh, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said that if Congress did not have to tie up with us in Madhya Pradesh to defeat BJP, it should have refused earlier.

“SP had only asked for those seats from where we had won or stood second in the last elections. The way Congress behaves with SP, the same will be done with them,” he said.

Senior political analyst Prasun Pandey says, “SP had spoiled the political calculations of Congress in the last assembly elections. It was second on many seats. At one place, because of that, Congress stood at fourth place. Therefore, whether it is the issue of caste census going on at present or issues of Dalit people, underestimating SP and BSP can be the biggest mistake.”

Senior political analyst Ratanmani Lal says, “Congress wants to remain an alternative to BJP. Therefore, whether it is seat sharing or alliance, Congress has not taken the initiative. For this reason, like minded parties are not happy with the party. SP is angry about seat distribution. So once again Nitish Kumar has started liking BJP in Bihar.”

Congress leaders believe that even if they win one or two of the five states, all the regional parties will accept their leadership. That is why their top leadership is not speaking on any issue right now. They are now keeping an eye on the election results of five states, after which they will reveal the next cards.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor