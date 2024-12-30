Jimmy Carter Dies at 100: PM Narendra Modi Condoles Passing of Former US President, Says 'Statesman of Great Vision'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 30 condoled the passing of former US President Jimmy Carter. PM offered heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the United States.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of former USA President Mr. Jimmy Carter. A statesman of great vision, he worked tirelessly for global peace and harmony. His contributions to fostering strong India-U.S. ties leave a lasting legacy. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the people of the US."

The 39th President of the United States Jimmy Carter passed away on Sunday at the age of 100 at his home in Plains, Georgia. Known for his dedication to human rights and diplomacy, Carter served as president from 1977 to 1981, and is remembered for his commitment to global peace and his integrity.

Carter was the first US President to visit India after the Emergency era and the victory of the Janata Party in 1977. His address to the Indian Parliament on January 2, 1978, championed democracy and freedom, rejecting authoritarianism. He was the longest-living US president in history and continued his humanitarian efforts long after leaving office, earning the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.