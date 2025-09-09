Jindal Institute of Haryana Studies leads stakeholder consultation for Sonipat Human Development Report

Sonipat, Sep 9 Sonipat’s journey toward inclusive and sustainable growth took centre stage on August 27 as the Jindal Institute of Haryana Studies (JIHS) at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), hosted a high-powered Stakeholder Consultation on the forthcoming Sonipat Human Development Report (HDR).

The day-long deliberation brought together thought leaders from academia, government, civil society, media, and development organisations to identify the district’s most pressing challenges and untapped opportunities.

From education and health to livelihoods, governance, environment, and spatial transformation, the dialogue set the foundation for a data-driven roadmap to shape Sonipat’s future.

Spearheaded by Professor (Dr) Mrinalini Jha, Director of JIHS, under the mentorship of Professor (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, the initiative reflects the institute’s commitment to region-specific research that shapes evidence-based policy for Haryana.

Key voices included Sushil Sarwan (Deputy Commissioner, Sonipat), Udit Misra (The Indian Express), Dr Dipa Sinha (Azim Premji University), Dr Pallavi Choudhuri (NCAER), Ritu Mathur (Retd., UNDP India), and several experts from national and international institutions.

Participants emphasized the need to make the HDR accessible and actionable -- through translation into regional languages, user-friendly indices, disaggregated data, and primary surveys that capture realities across gender, rural–urban divides, and public–private domains.

The Sonipat HDR is poised to become a baseline for the district’s development journey, tracking outcomes in maternal and child well-being, WASH (water, sanitation, and hygiene), pollution, land use, and access to essential services.

More than a report, it will be a tool for policymakers, practitioners, and citizens to envision and enable a more inclusive Sonipat.

