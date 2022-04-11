Jindal School of Psychology students gain diverse experience with leading organisations

Sonipat, April 11 The Jindal School of Psychology and Counselling (JSPC) utilises both in-class (theory) and experiential (hands-on) learning to ensure all students gain a comprehensive education in the psychological sciences. To that end, students are required to complete five internships during the three-year B.A. (Hons.) programme.

Till date the school has established formal collaborations with nearly 40 highly prominent national and international organisations, including Sangath, Salam Balak Trust, India Dialogue, Iswar Sankalp, Brain Behaviour Research Foundation of India, Max Hospital, BALM, Protsahan India Foundation, Hope Trust, Pause & Play, Youth for Mental Health, Socially Souled, Swechha, Dream a Dream, Emo Matrix, Information Sharing Analysis Centre, Augmenta Health, Daffodils, People Against Rapes in India (PARI), Trisha: Mental Health Initiative, Silver Lining, The Alternative Story and the Navjyoti India Foundation.

JSPC ensures students can choose from diverse internship experiences, catering to core psychology disciplines such as clinical, counselling, biological, cognitive, developmental and social psychologyas well as multi-disciplinary subjects such as industrial or organisational, health psychology, narrative studies, cyberpsychology, gender psychology, forensic psychology, community psychology, educational psychology, environmental psychology, among others.

Derick Lindquist, Dean of the school, has said: "Students gain real-world experience by completing our rigorous and diverse internship and outreach programmes. The goal is to empower students with a durable foundation in psychology and its diverse disciplines, preparing them for careers in research, counselling, education, healthcare, the criminal justice system, community work, the corporate world, and all manner of psychology-oriented occupations in the private and public sectors in India and around the world."

Reflecting upon her internship experience, JSPC student Ria Abraham said: "Internships provide experiential learning and great exposure and allow us (students from O.P. Jindal Global University) to stand out among our peers from other universities. You can also land job opportunities."

After her recent winter-break internship, another JSPC student Avni Goel said: "I never knew that conducting a therapy session is more than just talking to the client. Overall, the JSPC internship programme was helpful, and I liked being a part of this experience."

The Founding Vice-Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, C. Raj Kumar said, "JSPC is extending its international outreach in terms of student, faculty, school and institutional collaborations. In its very first year, JSPC has already confirmed or is in ongoing negotiations with numerous international institutes regarding both semester abroad and dual-degree opportunities. These universities traverse the globe, including the UK, Canada, the USA, Australia, Russia, Europe, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia. Moreover, JSPC is involved in faculty-level research collaborations with several foreign institutesfocused on research projects, publications, talks, seminars, and workshopsto broaden the perspective and horizon for its students. International collaborations contribute to the holistic development of the students by enabling cross-cultural perspectives into academics and research."

With more than 60 student volunteers, the JSPC Community Outreach Programme seeks to create a positive psychosocial change within the local communities. Working with select faculty members, students examine issues such as stress, anxiety, depression, mental well-being, civic engagement, health promotion, personal empowerment, awareness change, and problem solving or prevention.

It has developed a liaison with the Centre for Wellness and Counselling Services located on the campus of O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) and is working to build various awareness campaigns for the JGU campus community.

It is also responsible for training student volunteers in fostering professionalism, cultural competency and the demonstration of proper respect and responsibility while working with the local community. The goal is to offer assistance and knowledge to those in need and also collect and analyse data to determine the best methods for future assistance.

The JSPC, inaugurated in 2020, offers a B.A. (Honours) degree in Psychology, designed to ensure students receive a robust interdisciplinary education in psychological theory, experimentation and practice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor