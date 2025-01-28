Jindal Steel and Power to invest another Rs 70,000 crore in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jan 28 Jindal Steel and Power (JSP) has announced an ambitious plan to invest an additional Rs 70,000 crore in Odisha over the coming years.

The announcement was made by JSP chairman Naveen Jindal during the Utkarsh Odisha Conclave - 2025 inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Our vision is to make Odisha a global industrial leader while improving the quality of life for its people consistently. This additional Rs 70,000 crore investment will not only drive industrial growth but also uplift the quality of life of thousands of families in Odisha, contributing to India’s journey toward self-reliance,” Jindal said.

“We are also exploring possibilities to set up a steel plant in Keonjhar district to fulfil the vision of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi,” Jindal added.

The Utkarsh Odisha event underscored Odisha’s strategic importance in India’s economic growth, with leaders emphasising collaboration between the public and private sectors to achieve sustainable development.

JSP is already operating India’s first coal gasification plant for steel production at Angul, which aims to reduce the dependence on imported coking coal. The Angul Steel Plant, currently at a capacity of 6 MTPA, will double to 12 MTPA this year and is set to reach 25.2 MTPA by 2030, positioning it as the world’s largest and greenest steel plant and a leader in hydrogen-based green steel production, according to a company statement.

Beyond its industrial efforts, JSP has made significant contributions to Odisha’s community development. Over the past decade, the company has invested Rs 900 crore in sustainable social initiatives focusing on healthcare, education, skill development, women empowerment, rural livelihood, sports, art and culture. These programs have transformed countless lives across the state, the statement added.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi was present, along with senior leaders, at the event to celebrate Odisha’s pivotal role in India’s industrial growth and its emergence as a global development hub, the statement added.

