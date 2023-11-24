Jitan Manjhi calls Rahul Gandhi 'anti-Dalit'

Patna, Nov 24 Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, calling him 'anti-Dalit'.

Uploading a purported video of Rahul Gandhi on his official X handle, Manjhi said: “Nitish Kumar insulted Dalits on the floor of the House, Rahul Gandhi is talking about cutting the ticket of Dalit leaders, while RJD denies rights to people from the Dalit community.

"Bhai Sahab, is it INDIA alliance or an anti-Dalit outfit? You can insult me, but I request you to avoid insulting Dalit people of the country,” said Manjhi, the founding President of Hindustani Awam Morcha.

In the video, Rahul Gandhi could be seen addressing a gathering in Rajasthan and saying: “We have a Dalit MLA in Rajasthan. The Congress has cut his ticket but BJP has immediately given ticket to him. This is the thinking of BJP and hence Narendra Modi is saying there is no caste in the country, but only poor people.”

IANS cannot vouch for the authenticity of the video.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor