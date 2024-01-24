Jitan Manjhi claims Nitish meeting Guv could be part of ploy to overthrow Bihar govt

Patna, Jan 23 After Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arleker on Tuesday, former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi claimed that the meeting could be part of a ploy to overthrow the Bihar government.

“I am repeatedly saying that Nitish Kumar may play the 'game' between January 20 and 25 and the meeting with the Governor could be a part of it. He went with Vijay Chaudhary, which is an indication that political talks were on the cards with the Bihar Governor. It will be interesting to see what 'game' Nitish Kumar plays in the political turf of Bihar,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi also said: “Nitish Kumar had asked me to merge my party with the JD-U or leave the Mahagathbandhan. I don't know whether it would be a diplomatic move by Nitish Kumar. But one thing is sure that if Nitish Kumar returns to NDA and BJP accepts him, I will not raise any objection.”

“There is a big tussle between Lalu Prasad and Nitish Kumar in the current Mahagathbandhan government in Bihar. Lalu Prasad has only one aim -- to make his son Tejashwi Yadav the CM of Bihar. Hence, Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav are applying pressure on Nitish Kumar and the latter met the Governor to release the pressure,” Manjhi claimed.

