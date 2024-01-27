Jitan Manjhi's HAM-S demands two Cabinet minister posts in new Bihar govt

Patna, Jan 27 With Nitish Kumar expected to form the new government with the support of the NDA in Bihar on Sunday, the the Hindustani Awam Morcha-Secular (HAM-S) led by ex-CM Jitan Ram Manjhi on Saturday demanded two Cabinet minister posts for his party.

With four seats in the state Assembly, Jitan Manjhi appears to be a kingmaker and hence his party supporters have posted a poster outside Manjhi's residence with saying “Bihar Me Bahar Hai, Bin Manjhi Sab Bekar Hai”.

Such slogans were generally used by the JD-U in the past, which said: "Bihar Me Bahar Hai, Nitish Kumar Hai".

Sources said that HAM-S will get one post of Cabinet minister. Besides, Jitan Manjhi will be sent to the Rajya Sabha, while Santosh Manjhi, whose tenure as MLC is getting over soon, will be reelected and his wife Deepa Manjhi will also get MLC post.

Meanwhile, JD-U has called an official meeting at Nitish Kumar's official residence here on Sunday.

The BJP has also called a meeting at 9 a.m. on Sunday after which its leadership will go to the residence of Nitish Kumar.

From there, Nitish Kumar along with the BJP and HAM-S MLAs will go to the Raj Bhavan to submit his resignation and the supporting letter to form the next government in Bihar, sources said.

Nitish Kumar is likely to will take oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time on Sunday evening.

