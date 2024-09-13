Jitan Ram Manjhi asks Mamata Banerjee to resign from CM's post

Patna, Sep 13 Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Friday asked the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to resign from her post over her handling of the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in RG Kar Medical College and Hospital.

During a media interaction in Patna, Manjhi expressed his disappointment with Banerjee, remarking that despite being a woman in a leadership role, she effectively failed to manage the law and order situation in her state.

“Mamata Banerjee, even after the brutal incident, was augmenting it in a bid to justify her position. If she had a true sense of democratic responsibility, she would have stepped down two months ago,” Manjhi said.

Manjhi’s comments were in reference to the ongoing controversy surrounding the RG Kar Medical College incident in Kolkata, which sparked widespread outrage.

The incident, which drew protests from doctors and medical students, has led to significant criticism of Mamata Banerjee’s administration for its handling of the situation.

“The law and order is a state subject, Banerjee, as the Chief Minister, bore responsibility for the incident, yet she chose to justify her stance and engaged in theatrics to retain her position,” Manjhi said.

On Thursday, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee offered to resign amid the ongoing protest of doctors.

Mamata Banerjee said that her priority is justice in the case, not her position as Chief Minister. She emphasised her willingness to step down, saying, “I am ready to resign from the post of chief minister of West Bengal. I am not concerned about the post. I want justice, I am only concerned about justice.”

