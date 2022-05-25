Jitin's tweet to Sibal- How's the 'Prasad'?

Lucknow, May 25 BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh minister Jitin Prasada took a dig at former Congress leader Kapil Sibal when the latter filed his nomination papers for Rajya Sabha as an independent supported by Samajwadi Party.

In a tweet, Prasada asked, "How's the "Prasad" Mr Sibal !"

This was in response to a tweet by Sibal last year when Jitin Prasada had left the Congress to join the BJP.

Kapil Sibal had tweeted, "The question is will he get " prasada " from BJP or is he just a 'catch' for UP elections ? In such deals if 'ideology' doesn't matter, changeover is easy."

Jitin's tongue-in-cheek- tweet on Wednesday was in response to Sibal, who apparently quit the Congress to seek re-election to the upper house.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor