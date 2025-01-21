Jitu Patwari accepted truth, but it's too late: MP Minister on his 'cancer of groupism' in Cong remark

Bhopal, Jan 21 Madhya Pradesh Minister of State for Health Narendra Shivaji Patel took a jibe at state Congress chief Jitu Patwari over his "groupism is cancer" remark, saying that though the latter has accepted the shortcoming, it's too late now.

The state minister's remark came just a day after Patwari, addressing Congress workers for the upcoming programme in Mhow on January 27, said, "groupism or factionalism is akin to cancer in the party, which must end, otherwise it will be finished.

Minister Patel said the factionalism in Congress has gone so deep in Madhya Pradesh that the grand old party won't get rid of it.

Talking to IANS, Patel said that factionalism is not new in Congress but escalated after Patwari became the state unit chief.

"Senior leaders like Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath have been sidelined. People of the state have also rejected the Congress. Therefore, what Jitu Patwari has said is correct," Patel added.

Notably, Patwari's remarks came to the fore after a video surfaced on social media, in which, he was heard saying, "Either we must end this cancer of factionalism, or we will destroy ourselves. If we do not terminate the cancer of factionalism, then we will terminate ourselves."

However, after the remarks drew criticism from the BJP and the Congress, Patwari rejected the notion that his party is divided in Madhya Pradesh.

Patwari said: "The remark is brokered by BJP's publicity cell to spread wrong information, but, he will deal with it."

However, Patwari on Monday told media persons: "Whatever may have to be done to end factionalism in our party, I will do it and we will end it with courage and unity. We will make repeated efforts for this and will shake the foundations of BJP."

Most people in the party agree that Congress in Madhya Pradesh has suffered significantly because of factionalism and regional satraps fighting against each other, but they also concur that Patwari should not have admitted that in the party meeting.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor