Jitu Patwari accuses MP CM Mohan Yadav of losing grip over bureaucracy

Bhopal, July 18 Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari on Friday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, alleging that the CM has no control over the state's bureaucracy and that "district collectors are running the administration on their own."

Speaking at a press conference, Patwari claimed that many bureaucrats ignore the Chief Minister’s directives because they have allegedly paid money for their transfers and postings.

“If collectors are spending large sums to get transferred, why would they listen to the Chief Minister or any minister?” Patwari said.

His remarks came in the backdrop of a controversy involving Bhind District Collector Sanjeev Srivastava, who allegedly slapped a student during an exam inspection.

The incident occurred on April 1 at Pandit Deendayal College in Latampura, Bhind, but only came to light after a video surfaced on social media recently.

Srivastava was inspecting the centre following complaints of cheating and reportedly found a student, Rohit Rathore, in possession of a question paper outside the exam hall. When the student failed to respond to queries, the collector allegedly slapped him and expelled him from the exam.

Rohit later filed a complaint through his lawyer, Narendra Choudhary, claiming he was assaulted without being heard.

However, after the video of the incident went viral on July 12, the student returned to the police station and withdrew his complaint, stating he did not want legal action against the collector. He also met Srivastava and reiterated his position.

Police confirmed the withdrawal, but advocate Choudhary told the media that the student may have acted under pressure.

Reacting to the arrest of a Bangladeshi national in Bhopal, the Congress leader said that the BJP has been in power at the Centre for 11 years and has ruled Madhya Pradesh for over two decades. Despite this, infiltrators are still managing to live here undetected. What is the government doing?

