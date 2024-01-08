JJP in Haryana hints at going alone in polls

Chandigarh, Jan 8 A day after BJP President Nadda hinted at going alone in Haryana for Lok Sabha election, its coalition partner the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has asked the workers to gear up for ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’ to make party leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala the next Chief Minister.

Addressing a ‘Navsankalp rally’ at Gharaunda, JJP state president Nishan Singh said the party has achieved many milestones due to the hard work of its workers.

He said there was not much time left for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections, and party workers should gear up for ‘Mission Dushyant 2024’.

He asked the workers to carry out door-to-door campaigns to spread the word about the party’s policies and development works done by the Deputy Chief Minister.

Speaking at the rally, Chautala called upon the party workers to successfully complete programmes like the JJP’s ‘Booth Yodha’, ‘Booth Sakhi’, ‘Sadasyata Abhiyan’ and join hands to make the party the strong and largest organisation in the state.

He also listed the public welfare works done under the coalition government in the state.

