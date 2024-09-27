JJP promises farm insurance in Haryana

Chandigarh, Sep 27 The Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which is in an alliance with the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram), on Friday promised to launch the Jannayak Fasal Suraksha Bima Yojana for the prosperity of farmers, if the combine forms the government in Haryana.

Under this scheme, the government will bear the insurance premium of each farmer, JJP national President Ajay Singh Chautala said during an election campaign in Cheeka and Kalayat.

Chautala said the JJP has worked continuously for the empowerment of farmers and due to the JJP, the number of crop procurement centres in the state has increased.

He said the JJP has not only created a better procurement system for crops, but also made a system of making direct payment to the farmers’ accounts within 48 hours.

He said during the JJP's participation in the government, compensation was also given on time for the losses incurred due to any natural calamity.

Chautala said on Friday that farmers have to understand who can take them forward by implementing new schemes in their interest and who deceives them by telling lies.

He said that for the last 20 years, only the Congress and the BJP were running the government in Haryana and both the national parties have deceived the farmers.

After the alliance was announced, former Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said it would take Haryana on the path of progress and both parties would fight for the poor, farmers, and labourers together.

Stating that the alliance has infused enthusiasm among the youth across the state, Dushyant Chautala said this time a triangular contest would be seen in the Assembly elections in which the JJP-ASP alliance would play an important role.

Eyeing the Dalit voters who constitute 21 per cent of the state's population, out of the total 90 seats, the JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), will contest 70 seats while the Azad Samaj Party will field candidates in the remaining 20 seats.

Interestingly, the INLD has already stitched an alliance with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) to woo the Dalits with leaders of both parties agreeing to project INLD legislator Abhay Singh Chautala as the chief ministerial face.

As per the alliance, the INLD will contest 53 seats, while the BSP will field candidates on 37 seats.

At the launch of the JJP-ASP alliance, both Dushyant Chautala and Chandra Shekhar Azad, who are both 36-years-old, promised to fight for the rights and welfare of the farmers and to form a "government of the youth".

The BJP, which is in power in the state, is eyeing a third-consecutive term in the polls scheduled on October 5. Results will be declared on October 8.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor