JJP to announce candidates for Haryana polls on Sep 2: Dushyant Chautala

Chandigarh, Aug 28 Former Haryana Deputy Chief Minister and Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) leader Dushyant Chautala said on Wednesday that his party has got into election mode and preparations are underway for JJP's political affairs committee meeting to be held on September 2.

With the Haryana set to got to polls on October 1, Dhushyant Chautala said that candidates for most of the seats would be announced after the meeting on September 2.

Talking to mediapersons in Sirsa, he said the alliance between JJP and Chandra Shekhar Azad’s Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) would take Haryana on the path of progress and both the parties will fight for the poor, farmers and labourers together.

Stating that the alliance has infused enthusiasm among the youth across the state, Chautala said this time a triangular contest would be seen in the Assembly elections in which the JJP-ASP alliance would play an important role.

Later, addressing a meeting of JJP workers at Uklana in Hisar, Chautala said, “Whenever someone leaves the party, his/her fate is not hidden from anyone. Loyalty lies in the organisation, not in a particular person."

Chautala also said that the organisation “itself makes someone a leader from a worker and it is due to the hard work of the organisation's workers that leaders become MLAs and MPs".

"There is no place in the party for those who left the organisation by betraying it, and the party workers also remember such people,” he said.

The former Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana told the party workers that there are still 32 days left for the elections and all of them should go from door to door, contact each voter, and appeal to them to vote in favour of the JJP-ASP alliance.

Eyeing to woo the Dalit voters who constitute 21 per cent of the state's population, the JJP and the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) on Tuesday formed a pre-poll-alliance for the 90 Assembly seats in Haryana.

Out of the 90 seats, Dushyant Chautala’s JJP, an offshoot of the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), will contest 70 seats while the Azad Samaj Party will field candidates in the remaining 20 seats.

