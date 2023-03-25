J&K: 1 killed, 6 injured in explosion in factory
By IANS | Published: March 25, 2023 06:21 PM 2023-03-25T18:21:03+5:30 2023-03-25T18:35:17+5:30
Jammu, March 25 One person was killed and six others were injured on Saturday in an explosion inside ...
Jammu, March 25 One person was killed and six others were injured on Saturday in an explosion inside a factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said.
The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal.
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editorOpen in app