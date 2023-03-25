J&K: 1 killed, 6 injured in explosion in factory

Jammu, March 25 One person was killed and six others were injured on Saturday in an explosion inside a factory in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district, an official said.

The deceased has been identified as Mohan Lal.

