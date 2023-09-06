J&K: 2 narco smugglers get 20-year rigorous imprisonment

Srinagar, Sep 6 The Court of Additional Sessions Judge in Jammu and Kashmir has issued a landmark judgment against two individuals involved in a narcotics smuggling case, sentencing them to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment, along with a fine of Rs two lakh for each of the two accused, police said.

The convicted individuals, Syed Ishfaq Shah and Khursheed Ahmad Gojar, both residents of Jabdi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district, were arrested in connection with an FIR at the Karnah police station.

"Their arrest followed the discovery of 15 kg of brown sugar, obtained from both accused individuals during their confession in the Karnah area," police added.

"Further investigation conclusively established that the duo intended to transport the narcotics consignment from Karnah to Punjab. Additionally, it was proven that both smugglers had procured the narcotics consignment from across the Line of Control through Bashir Ahmad, who is presently settled in Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (POJK) and is known to be a cousin of Khursheed Ahmad."

