J&K: 20 civilian vehicles stuck on Razdan Pass rescued by BRO

Srinagar, Nov 12 Twenty civilian vehicles stuck due to heavy snowfall in Razdan Pass of Jammu & Kashmir’s Bandipora district were rescued on Tuesday in a night-long operation by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Officials said 20 civilian vehicles on way to Gurez were stuck due to heavy snowfall and poor visibility at Razdan Pass.

Razdan Pass situated at 11,667 ft above sea level connects Gurez Valley in Bandipora district with Kashmir Valley. The pass remains closed for vehicular movement for over 3-4 months during winter due to heavy snowfall.

Officials said that BRO moved snow-clearing equipment at night and cleared the road at Razdan Pass by 5 a.m. on Tuesday to rescue the civilians. Visibility is still very poor in the area.

Kashmir valley has received rainfall during the last 12 hours while higher reaches like Sonamarg, Gulmarg and Pahalgam having received fresh snowfall.

Officials have said that no traffic will be allowed to move on the Srinagar-Gumri-Kargil road on Tuesday due to snowfall in the higher reaches including the Zojila Pass.

Mughal Road connecting Kashmir with the Jammu division has also been closed for traffic.

However, traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu highway is moving normally on Tueday.

The weather office has forecast dry weather till November 15 when another weak Western Disturbance is likely to pass over J&K.

Mukhtar Ahmad, Director of local MET department said that the weather would remain generally dry till November 15 when another spell of rain and light snow is likely to occur.

Kashmir Valley was in the throes of an unprecedented dry spell for the last four months. The water level in all major and minor water sources had fallen while in the Jhelum River, the water level had touched an all-time low.

Dry spells have also caused forest fires and increased the risk of domestic fire mishaps like accidental spread of fire caused by unattended campfires or embers from traditional fire pots called the ‘Kangri’ used by locals to keep busy and soul together.

