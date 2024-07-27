J&K: 3 soldiers injured in Kupwara encounter

Srinagar, July 27, An encounter has started between terrorists and security forces in Trehgam sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, officials said on Saturday.

Sources said that three army soldiers have been injured as the gunfire rages on.

Additional reinforcement has been brought in.

The operation started after a joint team of police and security forces got input about the presence of terrorists in that area.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists have been eliminated.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor