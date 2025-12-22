J&K: 30,000 houses built in Doda under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana

Jammu, Dec 22 Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), one of the flagship schemes of the Modi government, is helping realise the housing target of poor and marginalised families across the country, by providing them monetary assistance to build a dream home of their own.

Under the PMAY (Grameen), families in rural households are building houses of their own, while under PMAY (Urban), those in cities get govt assistance to build their residence.

In Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district, close to 30,000 houses have been built under the PMAY, making the beneficiaries happy and joyous over having all-weather homes of their own.

According to a survey, the target was set much higher; however, out of the stipulated target, 29,197 PMAY houses have been built so far, while 1,215 more remain stuck at different stages of construction.

The reason was delayed construction by the beneficiaries, who didn’t begin work after receiving the payment.

According to Assistant Commissioner Development Doda, Din Mohammed Afaqi, those with pending houses have been urged to expedite the construction process and help complete the target on time.

Angraiz Singh, a native of Doda district, who built his house under PMAY, said, "Earlier, five families used to live in a single house. When the PMAY scheme was introduced, my name was also on the list. We received some assistance from the government, which helped us build our own home. Some money came from the government, and some we contributed ourselves.”

Notably, all the houses constructed under PMAY are provided the basic amenities such as toilets, LPG connection, electricity connection, tap connection, etc. through convergence with other schemes of the central government and state governments.

The scheme is being implemented in urban and rural areas. In urban areas, it is implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, whereas in rural areas, it is implemented by the Ministry of Rural Development.

--IANS

