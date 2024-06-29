J&K: 5 policemen injured in mob violence during anti-encroachment drive in Kathua

Jammu, June 29 Five policemen were injured in a mob violence on Saturday during an anti-encroachment drive in Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district.

Officials said that the anti-encroachment drive was launched in Nagri area of Hiranagar in Kathua to demolish an illegal place of worship, which was resisted by a group of locals.

“The mob turned violent and attacked the police party, injuring five policemen including a Deputy Superintendent," officials said.

“Reinforcements have been now rushed to the area,” officials added.

