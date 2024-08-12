J&K: 5 terrorist associates involved in soldier killing arrested in Kathua

Jammu, Aug 12 Five terrorist associates involved in the killing of four soldiers were arrested by police on Monday in J&K’s Kathua district.

Police said that they were involved in the killing of four soldiers and other terror-related activities in the Kathua-Bani-Kishtwar.

The identity of the arrested locals has not been disclosed as their sustained questioning is likely to lead to other arrests in Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar and adjoining districts.

Army deployed over 4,000 highly trained soldiers including elite Para commandos and those trained in mountain warfare in Poonch, Rajouri, Kathua, Doda, Reasi and Udhampur districts after reports that a group of 40-50 hardcore foreign mercenaries were operating in the mountains of these districts.

To thwart the hit-and-run tactics of these terrorists, security forces revisited their strategy and deployed army and CRPF on mountain tops and in densely forested areas of the Jammu division.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Jammu and Kashmir in the recent past in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated. Security forces have also taken casualties.

Initially confined to Poonch and Rajouri districts, terrorist activities are now spreading across other areas of Jammu, areas that were relatively free from such incidents until a few years ago like the Chenab valley that was declared militancy-free and Udhampur and Kathua.

The highly trained terrorists have been ambushing vehicles and using grenades and armour-piercing bullets, as well as M4 assault rifles.

Sources say the rising militancy and the use of sophisticated weapons by terrorists indicate a significant escalation in the threat level. The frequent attacks have sparked political criticism, calls for stronger security measures, and heightened public concern.

Analysts say that over the last couple of years, the Pir Panjal region dividing Kashmir Valley with Jammu has witnessed a surge in militancy.

The relentless anti-terror operations in Kashmir have pushed terrorists to the mountains where they hide and wait for the right moment to carry out attacks on security forces.

Analysts add that a comprehensive strategy is needed to address the increasing militancy in Jammu involving enhanced intelligence gathering and better coordination among security forces.

The series of terror attacks also goes on to highlight the urgency of reassessing and strengthening the security grid to ensure the safety and stability of the region.

