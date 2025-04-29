J&K: 8 CRPF personnel, 2 policemen injured Doodpathri road accident

Srinagar, April 29 Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel and two special police officers (SPOs) of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured on Tuesday after their vehicle met with an accident near Doodpathri area of Budgam district.

Officials said that a CRPF driver lost control of the wheel near Tangnar Doodpathri, the vehicle turned turtle and skidded into a deep gorge.

“In this incident, eight CPRF personnel and two SPOs were injured. All the injured have been shifted to the nearby hospital for treatment,” said an official.

He identified the injured personnel as Constable Shyam Balaji of 35 BN CRPF; Constable Vijay Shankar of 43 BN CRPF; Constable Akshay Bhagwat of 35 BN CRPF; Constable Jaykendra of 181 BN CRPF; Constable Prakash Jamatia of 25 BN CRPF; Constable Bikas Barman of 25 BN CRPF; Constable Rajiv of 35 BN CRPF; driver Ram Gopal of 75 BN CRPF; SPO Ferooz Ahmad and SPO Javid Ahmad.

He said that the police have registered a case in this regard, and an investigation has been taken up.

Doodpathri tourist resort is among the 48 tourist destinations closed for tourism in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, but the security forces are maintaining a dominating presence in Doodpathri and adjoining areas.

At least 26 civilians, including 25 tourists and a local, were killed by terrorists on April 22 in the Baisaran meadow of Pahalgam. The terrorists segregated victims on the basis of religion, and the local, identified as Syed Adil Hussain, was killed in the scuffle with the terrorists while trying to save the tourists.

The terror attack outraged the country as the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, in his first reaction to the terror attack, said that the terrorists and their backers would he given such punishment they cannot even imagine.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have reached a new high in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

On Tuesday, the Pakistan army resorted to unprovoked firing on the Line of Control (LoC) for the 5th straight day. The Indian army has effectively retaliated to the ceasefire violations by Pakistan during the last five days.

