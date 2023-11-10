J&K: All 18 children are safe, says trust head in Srinagar

Srinagar, Nov 10 Head of Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust in J&K’s Srinagar refuted media reports that 18 children were missing from the orphanage.

Khair-ul-Nisa, chairperson of Child Welfare Committee (CWC) told reporters earlier today that the trust building was closed and 18 children have gone missing.

Srinagar SDM earlier sealed the trust building as the CWC chairperson claimed that the trust was being run without registration.

Abid Ali Sheikh, chairman of Al-Miskeen Yateem Trust told reporters that all the 18 children are safe and the orphanage has been shifted from Nundrishi colony Bemina to Sector 5, Hamdania Colony Bemina.

He also said that all the 18 children are safe as 10 of these have gone home while 7 are in the orphanage and one attends the orphanage on a daily basis.

He also refuted the allegation that the trust is not registered saying that it is registered as a society while its registration with the CWC is ‘pending for unknown reasons’.

