J&K approves ambitious project for better land, soil management

Jammu, Feb 10 Jammu and Kashmir government has approved an ambitious project envisaging creation a comprehensive soil and land resource information system, officials said on Friday.

The project, titled 'J&K Soil and Land Resource Information (JKSLRI)' system has been designed to help in decision-making for sustainable use of soil and land resources in the region, which is being considered as ecologically fragile.

"The problem of unscientific land conversions and poor soil health management practices have been causing a decline in soil health, leading to poor outputs and even enterprise failure. There is also lack of knowledge and poor extension on soil health management, which is leading to loss of soil biodiversity due to intense cultivation and soil pollution," said Atal Dulloo, Additional Chief Secretary, Agriculture Production Department.

He further said that the JKSLRI project has been designed to provide the most comprehensive and up-to-date information on soil and land resources, making it an essential tool for decision-making when it comes to sustainable use of soil and land resources.

The prestigious project, which will initially be started in four districts of J&K, has several objectives including creation of a robust land use policy on agriculture and urbanisation, crop-land suitability based on land evaluation, capacity building of farmers and other stakeholders on soil health management besides establishment of one static and 25 mini soil testing laboratories in each selected district.

The project has been designed to have a major impact on the region including creation of an authentic soil and land resource repository with two soil museums one each at Jammu and Srinagar.

